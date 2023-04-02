In the night between Friday and Saturday, a dozen tornadoes hit several cities in eight US states: at least 26 people were killed and there was extensive damage to roads, homes, parks and entire neighborhoods in some of the affected cities. At least 9 people died in Tennessee, at least four in Arkansas, as many in Illinois and at least three in Indiana. More deaths were reported in Alabama and Mississippi. There are also dozens of injured and hundreds of thousands of homes have been left without electricity. A state of emergency has been declared in some states: relief efforts continued throughout the day on Saturday.

In Wynne, Tennessee, another tornado tore the roof off a school; In Illinois, a similar thing happened in a large concert hall. Many trees fell, some of which on homes: in Memphis, Tennessee, a similar episode caused the death of two children and an adult.