At least 30 people killed and more than 100 injured in train derailment in Pakistan

The accident occurred in the southern province of Sindh: the causes are being investigated

The provisional toll of a train accident in Pakistan is at least 30 dead and over a hundred injured. The Hazara Express, a train that departed from Karachi and headed for Rawalpindi, Punjab, had about a thousand passengers on board. The derailment occurred near the Sahara railway station in Nawabshah in the southern province of Sindh. At least ten of the train’s 17 cars derailed. The dynamics of the accident are not yet clear, the police are investigating.

August 6, 2023 – Updated August 6, 2023 , 9:31 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

