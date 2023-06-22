Home » At least 31 people have died in the Chinese city of Yinchuan in an explosion at a restaurant
On Wednesday evening there was a strong explosion inside a restaurant in Yinchuan, in the northern Chinese region of Ningxia: at least 31 people were killed and at least seven were injured. It appears that the explosion was caused by a gas leak. A few hours earlier, the restaurant employees had smelled a strong gas smell and had discovered that a valve in the gas system was broken: the explosion occurred while an employee was replacing it.

The restaurant, set over two floors, was located on a very busy street in and around the city there were many people, also because the day after, that is today, the Dragon Boat Festival would have been celebrated in China, a traditional Chinese festival held on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese calendar.

