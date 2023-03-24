Home World At least 34 migrants are missing in the sinking of a boat off the Tunisian coast
World

At least 34 migrants are missing in the sinking of a boat off the Tunisian coast

by admin
At least 34 migrants are missing in the sinking of a boat off the Tunisian coast

At least 34 migrants result dispersed in the sinking of a boat off the Tunisian coast. This was stated by a spokesman for the court of Sfax, in the central part of Tunisia, specifying that there were 38 migrants on board the boat, bound for Italy: four of them were rescued. The Tunisian court has opened an investigation into the shipwreck, which occurred in the same area where a boat sank on Wednesday, killing at least 5 people.

During the day, the Italian Coast Guard and NGO ships said they had rescued in total about a thousand migrants aboard various boats from North Africa. Among these there are also the 190 people rescued in the night between Thursday and Friday by the Geo Barents, the ship of Doctors Without Borders. On the Geo Barents, and on one of the two rubber boats with which the rescued people were transhipped, there was also the journalist of Post Luca Misculin, who has been reporting on the activities of Geo Barents with the podcast for a week The ship. Here you can listen to today’s episode, which recounts Thursday night’s rescue operation.

See also  Aleksandar Đorđević remembers the match Yugoslavia - Ohio State Sports

You may also like

Juventus-Uefa: here is the situation explained by the...

Destiny goes hand in hand with the common...

Udinese – Head to Bologna and never tamed...

Trailer for Metroidvania fights coming to the Pass

Novak Djokovic came to Partizan Olympiakos | Sport

Mourn and I Am Dive will open the...

Foreign media: The first dialogue between Saudi Arabia...

‘Traveling through hell’ at the Allenby-King Hussein border...

“Elvira Vikhareva was poisoned with heavy metals”: who...

Meloni: I see no risks on the Pnrr,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy