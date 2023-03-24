At least 34 migrants result dispersed in the sinking of a boat off the Tunisian coast. This was stated by a spokesman for the court of Sfax, in the central part of Tunisia, specifying that there were 38 migrants on board the boat, bound for Italy: four of them were rescued. The Tunisian court has opened an investigation into the shipwreck, which occurred in the same area where a boat sank on Wednesday, killing at least 5 people.

During the day, the Italian Coast Guard and NGO ships said they had rescued in total about a thousand migrants aboard various boats from North Africa. Among these there are also the 190 people rescued in the night between Thursday and Friday by the Geo Barents, the ship of Doctors Without Borders. On the Geo Barents, and on one of the two rubber boats with which the rescued people were transhipped, there was also the journalist of Post Luca Misculin, who has been reporting on the activities of Geo Barents with the podcast for a week The ship. Here you can listen to today’s episode, which recounts Thursday night’s rescue operation.