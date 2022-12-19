[TheEpochTimesDecember192022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Chen Ting) The U.S. emergency medical service agency in Hawaii stated that a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on Sunday (December 18) died before landing. At 30 minutes, severe turbulence was encountered, injuring at least 36 people, 20 of whom were rushed to hospital.

According to comprehensive foreign media reports, 9 people were in stable condition after being sent to the hospital, but 11 people were seriously injured and were sent to the emergency rooms of several hospitals, including a 14-month-old baby.

The agency said the injured passenger’s symptoms included severe head injuries, cuts, abrasions, nausea and loss of consciousness.

Ultimately, the Hawaiian Airlines flight “landed safely” in Honolulu at around 10:50 a.m. local time.

The Airbus A330 was full, with a total of 278 passengers and 10 crew members on board, according to Hawaii News Now.

Hawaiian Airlines executive vice president and chief operating officer Jon Snook told reporters that the “fasten your seat belt” warning was on at the time of the incident. Three of those injured were flight attendants, he added.

“Sometimes these air pockets (air pockets) happen without warning. Extreme turbulence of this magnitude is rare. This is a very extreme case of air turbulence,” Snook said. “We’re very thankful the extent of the injury wasn’t serious. It could have been worse.”

Passenger Kaylee Reyes told Hawaii News Today that her mother had just sat down when the turbulence hit and didn’t have a chance to buckle up.

“She flew up and hit the ceiling,” Reyes said.

Jazmin Bitanga, who was flying home for the holidays, said there were actually two “violent” drops, one of which was so intense it sent her boyfriend’s water bottle flying up to the ceiling, sending it It cracked.

“I turned around and there were a few people bleeding and trying to hold themselves together,” Bitanga said. “Right around me, people were crying.”

A thunderstorm warning was in effect for Honolulu and the area, including the flight path, at the time of the incident, said Thomas Vaughan, a meteorologist with the Honolulu Weather Service.

The FAA said the accident was Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35, which reported turbulence at around 10:35 a.m. Hawaiian Standard Time.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the incident.

Responsible Editor: Ye Ziwei#