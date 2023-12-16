At least 39 people injured after a Yutong bus lost control in Ciego de Ávila

At least 39 people were injured after a Yutong bus lost control and overturned on a highway in Ciego de Ávila. The incident occurred at 4:00 pm on Friday at kilometer 491 of the Central Highway, with 45 passengers and crew on board, as reported by the newspaper Invader on Facebook. Thankfully, there have been no reported fatalities and 39 injuries have been treated so far. The Yutong bus was covering the Camagüey-Chambas route and the accident took place during rainy weather. Among the injured, four minors are safe and out of danger, and one person has been sent to the Roberto Rodríguez Provincial Hospital in Morón. The remaining injured were transferred to the Doctor Antonio Luaces Iraola Provincial General Teaching Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. This incident came just a day after another similar accident on the Central Highway, where two people died and 13 were injured, two of them seriously, in a separate traffic accident. This occurred around 14 kilometers from Sibanicú, in the province of Camagüey, according to reports on social networks from Radio Cadena Agramonte.

