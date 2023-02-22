Nebraska train derails (Pic: Social Media)

Overseas Network, February 22. According to the “Washington Post” report on the 21st, a coal train derailed in Nebraska, USA that day. The derailment was at least the fourth across the United States in less than a month, amid growing public concern over the health risks posed by transportation safety.

About 31 coal cars derailed near Gothenburg, Nebraska, at about 1:45 a.m. local time, train operator Union Pacific said. Less than six hours after the accident, train traffic on one of the three mainline tracks has reopened. The cause of the accident is still “under investigation”. Local resident Jesse Ambler said that after the accident, about 20 vehicles and an excavator rushed to the scene, and the management department was trying to quickly clean up the scene.

According to reports, there have been at least four derailment accidents in less than a month across the United States, two of which resulted in serious releases of hazardous materials. The first was a train derailment in northern Louisiana on Jan. 27, when a 10,000-gallon leak of a hazardous material led to evacuations within a half-mile radius. The second incident was the Feb. 3 derailment of an Ohio train carrying 10 cars loaded with the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, prompting the evacuation of people near the Pennsylvania border. The third accident occurred on the 16th of this month local time. Three carriages of a freight train derailed in the southwestern suburbs of Detroit, Michigan.

Recent high-profile leaks and derailments have raised questions about the safety of U.S. transportation. After the Ohio train derailment accident, the local government ignited vinyl chloride and explained to citizens that the dangerous substance was “safe and controllable.” Experts warn, however, that the deorbiting and the massive toxic fumes from burning the hazardous material could trigger one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history. In the town of East Palestine, where the accident occurred, more and more residents have developed symptoms such as rashes, headaches and nausea, and residents fear that these symptoms are related to the release of toxic chemicals caused by the derailment of the train. There have been calls for the resignation of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as the U.S. government failed to take decisive action to address the local disaster. (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)