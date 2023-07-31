Home » At least 5 people have been killed in a Russian attack on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, southern Ukraine
At least 5 people have been killed in a Russian attack on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, southern Ukraine

There were several bombings on different parts of Ukraine on Monday: one of these killed at least 5 people and caused extensive damage in the city of Kryvyi Rih, in the south of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in Telegram that a residential building was hit by two ballistic missiles and partially destroyed. There are dozens of injured and many people still trapped under the rubble. Also according to Zelensky, over 350 people are currently employed in rescue operations. The people in the building were all civilians and among those killed was a 10-year-old boy. According to Ukrainian authorities on Monday, the Russian army fired 4 ballistic missiles and there were over 40 Russian bombings on civilian and military targets across Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday’s bombing and rocket attacks were a response to drone attacks on Russian territory by the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian attacks in Russia have become much more frequent in the last period: the last one, on Sunday, had damaged two buildings in Moscow, the capital, without causing deaths or injuries. The Ukrainian authorities still do not openly claim responsibility for these attacks.

