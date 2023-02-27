At least 59 migrants, including twelve children, died in a shipwreck in southern Italy, and the final number could be higher, Italian government official Wanda Ferro said.

Izvor: Rojters/screenshot

Manuela Kuro of the provincial government said 81 people survived the shipwreck and 20 are in hospital. She pointed out that the boat had set sail from Izmir in eastern Turkey three or four days ago and was carrying migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia.

One survivor was arrested on charges of migrant smuggling, Italian police said, Hina reports.

Expressing deep regret for the accident, Italian Prime Minister Đorđa Meloni said that “it is criminal to let a twenty-meter boat with 200 people and a bad weather forecast go to sea.”

Meloni emphasized that the government is working to prevent such incidents and called for greater cooperation between countries of departure and origin of migrants.

Dozens of migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean into Europe were killed when their boat was wrecked off a seaside resort area in southern Italyhttps://t.co/HqMSmADKw5pic.twitter.com/kXMlPYac2f — Reuters (@Reuters)February 26, 2023

The accident happened a few days after the Italian parliament adopted controversial new rules on rescuing migrants, which obliges humanitarian ships to return to port after one rescue operation, and not to intervene in other situations.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi believes it is crucial to stop sea crossings that offer migrants an “illusory semblance of a better life” in Europe, while human traffickers get rich.

Italy is one of the main locations for migrants to enter Europe by sea, but this route is also the deadliest in the world. According to United Nations data, more than 17,000 people have died or gone missing trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea since 2014.

(FoNet)