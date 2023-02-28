At least 6,000 Ukrainian children taken to re-education camps in Russia. This is what the report of the Yale School of Public Health, one year after the start of the war. The structures identified by the research are 43, of which 7 in the occupied Crimea. “Many children are returned to their families of origin, but for many others it is not known whether or not they have been returned,” reads the report. A complex system, in which Ukrainian parents formally give their consent to send their children to these facilities. The report specifies: “The data suggests that many of the consents are given under duress and are therefore invalid”.

Russian education – The children who are in the camps are between 4 months and 17 years old. Some of them are orphans, but most come from families with poor financial means. The parents find themselves having to consent to the transfer to guarantee them, the report explains, “at least enough food”. Researchers at the Yale School also collected complaints of child abduction: “Some parents refused to send their children to these camps, but their wishes were ignored and the children were transferred anyway.” Often the minors come from Ukrainian cities occupied by the Moscow army and the transfer is justified for safety or health reasons. The first cases date back, according to the report, to February 2022 and the most recent ones were identified in January 2023. Once we arrive in the structures, many of which were summer camps before the conflict, the journey begins. “At least 78% of the camps appear to be employed in the re-education of children,” the researchers explain. “Children are exposed to cultural, patriotic and military re-education”. History lessons and training, books and rifles. Lessons to become Russian patriots. However, no complaints were reported nor were any traces of “mistreatment, sexual abuse, or physical violence” found.

Who does not return – There are two camps, according to complaints from relatives, from which return has been suspended for an indeterminate period of time: Artek (in Crimea) and Medvezhook. “Twenty children from these camps were given to Russian families and enrolled in local schools,” the report reads. A situation that is repeated in 10% of the structures. Furthermore, the study underlined a lack of communication between the families of the children and the managers of the camps “even when there are delays in returning home”. This is what happened to a mother of a child sent to Medvezhook: “Once the daughter’s return was suspended, the mother was told that the child would not be returning to Ukraine”. There is another obstacle that stands between the children and their return home. Only the parents can withdraw them from the re-education camps, but many of the families cannot afford the trip to Russia. Furthermore, Ukrainian legislation prevents men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country. “Neither grandparents nor other relatives who are given legal representation can withdraw the children from the camps,” the researchers explain.

Political accountability and international law – According to the report, this system is headed Maria Lvova Belova, the commissioner for children’s rights in Russia, described as “the leader at the federal level” and “one of the figures most involved in Russian deportations and adoptions of Ukrainians”. On May 30, 2022, Vladimir Putin signed a decree to make it easier for Ukrainian orphans and children without specific parental guardianship to grant Russian citizenship. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande, however, “giving Ukrainian children Russian nationality or placing them in an adoption system goes against the fundamental principles of protection of minors in war scenarios”. The 43 re-education camps in Russia, according to the Yale School, constitute a system in open conflict with the 1999 resolution 1261 of the United Nations Security Council, which labels the kidnapping of children as a serious violation. Principle also reaffirmed by the Geneva Convention of 1949, which classifies children as subjects in need of enhanced protection. “Russia’s actions since the February 2022 invasion,” concludes the report, “can constitute a serious violation of adoptions during armed conflicts”.

For a commission of inquiry – “If there are child abductions, we are faced with a very serious violation of children’s rights, as well as international law”, he explains to ilFattoQuotidiano.it Philip Hungarianhead of communication of Save the Children. “As far as Ukraine is concerned, we are extremely concerned,” he clarifies. For this war – as well as for the other forgotten conflicts, Ungaro points out – “we need an independent commission of inquiry headed by the United Nations and led by experts in the rights of children, who verify any violations”. In extremely complex contexts, just like in theaters of war, the vulnerability of minors increases. At the same time, guarantees should also grow: “The best solution for a child is to remain with his family and his community,” explains Ungaro. Instead, since February 24, Save the Children has reported 4 children injured or killed every day. And those who survive bombs and violence have to deal with mental health: “Over the past year, children have spent an average of 900 hours in shelters”.