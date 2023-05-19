At least 7 countries have issued warnings to their citizens going to the United States, saying that the United States has serious security problems in recent years – yqqlm

The scene of a shooting in the United States (data map)

Overseas Network, May 19th The recent frequent mass shootings in the United States have attracted global attention. According to a report by Yahoo News on May 18, at least seven countries have issued warnings to their citizens planning to go to the United States, saying that the United States has had serious security problems in recent years.

There have been more than 200 mass shootings in the United States this year, according to the National Archives of Gun Violence website. Since 2018, mass shootings in the United States have increased by nearly 100 a year. In fact, there have been over 600 mass shootings in the US in each of the past 3 years, roughly 2 per day.

The threat of gun violence and a sense of insecurity at home in the United States are increasingly seen as safety concerns by U.S. citizens and foreign visitors alike. New Zealand, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Venezuela and Uruguay are currently urging their tourists to take precautions when traveling to the United States, in large part due to gun violence in the country.

“Gun crime is really a problem in the United States,” said Sandy Chen, a professor at Ohio University’s hospitality and tourism program. impact.” Simon Hudson, a professor of tourism at the University of South Carolina, also said: “If people think it is not safe in the United States, they will not travel.” (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

