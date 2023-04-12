Home World At least 7 soldiers have been killed in clashes between the armies of Armenia and Azerbaijan near the border between the two countries
At least 7 soldiers They were killed on Tuesday in an armed clash between Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s militaries near the border between the two countries, which have been in conflict for decades over control of Nagorno-Karabakh territory. Armenia’s defense ministry said Azerbaijan’s army fired on Armenian soldiers engaged in engineering work near the town of Tegh, confirming four dead and six wounded. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed that the first shooters were the Armenians, and reported the deaths of three of its soldiers.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a separatist territory inside Azerbaijan in which, however, the majority of the population is Armenian. The clash took place in the area of ​​the Lachin corridor, which connects Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia: in early March, still in the same area, five people were killed in a shootout between members of the Azerbaijani army and Armenian police officers .

– Listen also: Globo: The war in Nagorno Karabakh is very close to Europe

