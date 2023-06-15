Home » At least 79 dead and hundreds missing as Greek boat sinks again – BBC News 中文
World

At least 79 dead and hundreds missing as Greek boat sinks again – BBC News 中文

  • george wright and laura gozzi
  • BBC News

Greek authorities release footage of fishing boat before it capsizes

A fishing boat carrying refugees capsized and sank off the coast of southern Greece, killing at least 79 people and leaving hundreds missing.

But survivors and Greek officials say more than 100 people have been rescued.

Authorities declared three days of national mourning in one of Greece’s worst migrant tragedies.

The fishing boat sank about 80 kilometers southwest of Pylos, and the Coast Guard had previously said it had refused to be rescued.

