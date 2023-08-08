At least 8 people have been killed in a Russian missile attack on a residential building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region of Ukraine

There were several Russian rocket attacks on Monday in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, hitting some residential buildings in Pokrovsk. At least 8 people were killed and at least 31 were injured. As written by Reutersfive civilians, two rescue workers and a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died. Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko he said that the attacks also damaged a hotel and other civilian structures.

