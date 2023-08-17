at least 9 dead – Corriere TV

A small plane has crashed in the central state of Selangor, Malaysia. The bodies recovered, according to local media, are at least nine. Videos shared on social media showed fire and plumes of black smoke rising from the crash site onto a grassy lawn beside a highway in Shah Alam. Part of the road was covered in thick soot.

Police and firefighters attended the scene. Civil aviation authorities said there were six passengers and two crew members on board the plane. The online news portal ‘Malay Mail’, citing eyewitnesses, said the plane exploded on impact, with some of the debris from the crash hitting a motorcycle. The small aircraft was alleged to have been en route from the northern tourist island of Langkawi to Subang Airport in Selangor (Lapresse).

August 17, 2023 – Updated August 17, 2023, 4:36 pm

