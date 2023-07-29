at least 9 dead – Corriere TV

The blast injured at least 115 people, many of whom are in serious condition

(LaPresse) An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Narathiwat province in southern Thailand has killed at least nine people and injured at least 115. The governor of the province told public broadcaster Thai Pbs that many of the injured are in serious condition, adding that some 500-800 people who used to live near the factory may need to be moved to temporary shelter. The explosion, probably triggered by some work that was taking place in the warehouse, affected about 100 homes in the area, according to the Department for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. The fireworks stored inside are thought to have caught fire and then exploded due to the flames produced by the welding of the metals. (LaPresse)

July 29, 2023 – Updated July 29, 2023, 7:17 pm

