Home » at least 9 dead – Corriere TV
World

at least 9 dead – Corriere TV

by admin
at least 9 dead – Corriere TV

The blast injured at least 115 people, many of whom are in serious condition

(LaPresse) An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Narathiwat province in southern Thailand has killed at least nine people and injured at least 115. The governor of the province told public broadcaster Thai Pbs that many of the injured are in serious condition, adding that some 500-800 people who used to live near the factory may need to be moved to temporary shelter. The explosion, probably triggered by some work that was taking place in the warehouse, affected about 100 homes in the area, according to the Department for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. The fireworks stored inside are thought to have caught fire and then exploded due to the flames produced by the welding of the metals. (LaPresse)

July 29, 2023 – Updated July 29, 2023, 7:17 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  18,000 liters of water used to put out the fire - Corriere TV

You may also like

Novak Djokovic is preparing in Žabljak | Sports

In Syria in ruins: while aid is struggling...

Chaos and Long Wait Times: Jalisco Park Reopens...

VIDEOS| Elephant for a walk in Southern Italy,...

Alarm from Poland, 100 Wagner mercenaries near the...

Udinese-Leipzig / Sottil speaks: “Winning is good, excellent...

LIVE SERBIA – GERMANY: Fighting for the final...

Serbia Germany live broadcast livestream Sportklub semi-finals of...

prompt precautionary measures – VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers tell about their life before the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy