At least five people They’re dead and eight were injured in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, USA. City police said they intervened following reports of an armed person who had begun shooting at a bank downtown at around 8:30 in the morning (2:30 in Italy). Paul Humphrey, deputy chief of police, said that one of the five dead people is the one suspected of having fired and specified that it seems to be a former bank employee: at the moment the reasons why he would have fired are not known.

At a press conference, the Louisville police he said that when the agents arrived at the scene there was an armed confrontation lasting a few minutes with the person who was shooting, that it is not clear whether she was killed or later committed suicide. Humphrey said there was also a police officer among the injured people: all were transported to hospital and there is no information on their conditions.