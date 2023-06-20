Home » At least four Israelis killed in armed attack inside Israeli settlement of Eli in West Bank
The Israeli National Emergency Medical Service has reported that at least four Israeli people were killed in an armed attack inside an Israeli settlement in the West Bank (the settlements are territories that Israel has occupied since 1967 and which according to the vast majority of the international community belong to the Palestinians). Four other people were injured, one of whom was described as being in serious condition. The attack took place at the entrance to the Israeli settlement of Eli, between the Palestinian cities of Nablus and Ramallah. It happened the day after major clashes between the Israeli army and some Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp, also in the West Bank, in which 6 Palestinians were killed.

It is still not entirely clear how many people carried out the attack, but according to initial information it seems that there were more than one: Israeli television said that one of the armed men believed to be responsible for the attack was killed by the Israeli army and that the search for a second manager would be underway. Both would be Palestinians, but the news has not yet been officially confirmed.

In the last year and a half, the clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank have intensified considerably: from the beginning of 2023 until yesterday at least 160 Palestinians and 21 Israelis have died in similar clashes between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

