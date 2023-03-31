At least four people died on Friday in northern Norway due to a series of avalanches in the Troms region. One of these, near Lyngseidet, hit a group of Italian tourists, all from Vicenza: one of them is dead, two others are injured, one of them seriously, while the other two are unharmed. The other three avalanches occurred in Reinøya, Storslett and Manndalen: in the first two, two and one people died respectively. In Reinøya, by the way, the avalanche was so strong to drag an entire farm with about 140 goats into the sea.