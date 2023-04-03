Home World at least one dead- Corriere TV
(LaPresse) At least one person died in Delaware due to a violent tornado that hit the US state on Sunday, April 2. The victim was found inside his home, badly damaged by the fury of the wind. The tornado was responsible for damage to several homes near Bridgeville. The storm system that has hit large swathes of the southern, midwestern and northeastern United States in recent days has resulted in 32 deaths so far. NO RE-SALE, RE-USE OR ARCHIVE (LaPresse)

April 3, 2023 – Updated April 3, 2023, 07:53 am

