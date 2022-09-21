At least one dead in Ebola outbreak in central Uganda

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 21. The Ugandan Ministry of Health confirmed on the 20th that an Ebola outbreak broke out in the central Mubende district of the country, and one person has died. This is the first Ebola death reported in Uganda since 2019.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health said on social media Twitter that a 24-year-old man died on the 19th after showing symptoms of Ebola infection, and his Ebola virus test result was positive. The man lives in the Mubende district, about 150 kilometers from the capital Kampala, and received treatment for malaria, pneumonia and other diseases when he visited a local doctor.

On September 20, the Ugandan Ministry of Health held a press conference in the capital Kampala.Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hajara)

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health said in a statement that it was unclear where the man contracted the Ebola virus and that “we are collecting more information on the source of the infection.” Earlier this month, six other people, including three children, died after contracting an “unknown disease” in the Mubende district. The Ukrainian health department has launched an investigation into the six cases as suspected cases of Ebola virus infection.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa said in a statement that the confirmed deaths in Uganda were infected with a relatively rare Sudanese strain. Eight suspected cases are currently under treatment, and WHO will assist Uganda in investigating the source of infection and dispatch additional medical personnel to the affected areas.

The Ebola virus got its name from the fact that it was first discovered in 1976 near the Ebola River in northern Congo (DRC). The virus can cause a hemorrhagic infectious disease “Ebola hemorrhagic fever”, which is mainly infected by contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions, excreta, etc. of infected people or animals. The clinical manifestations are mainly fever, bleeding and multiple organ involvement. damage, the fatality rate is as high as 50% to 90%.

Uganda, which borders the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has experienced multiple outbreaks of Ebola. The outbreak in 2000 killed at least hundreds of people. The latest outbreak broke out in 2019, killing at least five people. (Li Yannan)