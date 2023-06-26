At least one person has died in Stockholm when a roller coaster train derails at an amusement park

At the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, a roller coaster train partially derailed from the tracks on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring nine others, three of whom are in serious condition. A spokesman for the amusement park said 14 people were aboard the roller coaster, and that during the ride, the front of the train went off the tracks. At that point the race was immediately stopped and the derailed carriage remained suspended in the air for a while, about 6-8 meters from the ground (the roller coaster is 30 meters high): some witnesses said they saw the passengers fall to the ground. Ambulances, firefighters and a helicopter immediately arrived at the scene.

Jan Eriksson, the park director, he said that the police have launched an investigation into the incident and that the park will remain closed “for at least a week”. The roller coaster in which the accident occurred, the Jetlineexisted since 1988.

