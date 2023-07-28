At least six people have been killed by a bomb blast near a Shiite mosque south of Damascus, Syria

At least six people they were killed and more than 20 were injured in a bomb blast near a Shiite mosque in the town of Sayeda Zeinab, south of the Syrian capital Damascus. The attack was carried out on Thursday, one day before Ashura, a particularly important holiday for the Shiite community: it recalls the killing of Imam al-Husayn ibn Ali, Muhammad’s nephew, and his followers by the army of the caliph Yazid I, which took place in Karbala on October 10, 680.

The Syrian interior ministry said it was a “terrorist attack” caused by the explosion of a motorcycle that also involved a nearby taxi. It is the second explosion in the city of Sayeda Zeinab in the days leading up to Ashura: on Tuesday two people were injured by the explosion of another motorcycle packed with explosives in the same area.

