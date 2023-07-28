Home » At least six people have been killed by a bomb blast near a Shiite mosque south of Damascus, Syria
World

At least six people have been killed by a bomb blast near a Shiite mosque south of Damascus, Syria

by admin
At least six people have been killed by a bomb blast near a Shiite mosque south of Damascus, Syria

At least six people they were killed and more than 20 were injured in a bomb blast near a Shiite mosque in the town of Sayeda Zeinab, south of the Syrian capital Damascus. The attack was carried out on Thursday, one day before Ashura, a particularly important holiday for the Shiite community: it recalls the killing of Imam al-Husayn ibn Ali, Muhammad’s nephew, and his followers by the army of the caliph Yazid I, which took place in Karbala on October 10, 680.

The Syrian interior ministry said it was a “terrorist attack” caused by the explosion of a motorcycle that also involved a nearby taxi. It is the second explosion in the city of Sayeda Zeinab in the days leading up to Ashura: on Tuesday two people were injured by the explosion of another motorcycle packed with explosives in the same area.

See also  ROAD SAFETY Paolo Uggè (FAI): "On road safety it would be enough to apply the existing rules" - News

You may also like

Why Did the Korean War Start and How...

Rai fee in the mobile phone bill: the...

Record-Breaking Heatwave Sweeps Across Japan, Leading to Surge...

Singapore has carried out the death sentence of...

Coup d’état in Niger, the military: “We have...

New York Times: “Maximum thrust of the Kiev...

Free increases countries and Giga in data roaming...

Arrest Made in Juarez City: Suspect Posed as...

Poggibonsi, the WINDTRE offer on the FTTH network

Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner dies at 77

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy