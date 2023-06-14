At least six people have been killed in two Russian rocket attacks, in Odessa and the Donetsk region

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Russian army carried out a missile attack against some civilian buildings in Odessa, a port city in southern Ukraine: at least three people were killed and at least seven were injured. The missiles, two of which were intercepted and destroyed by the Ukrainian army, damaged a shopping centre, a school, a residential complex, some restaurants and shops, the army said. The three people killed were working in a chain store warehouse and the army said it believed there were other people trapped under the rubble.

In another Russian missile attack, carried out instead in two cities in the Donetsk region (Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka), two and one person were killed respectively. In this case, the Ukrainian military said the missiles destroyed seven houses and damaged about 70.