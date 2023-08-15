At least ten people have died in an explosion in San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic

0
At least ten people have died and more than fifty have been injured in a huge explosion on Monday evening at a market in San Cristóbal, near Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic. Dominican Health Minister Daniel Rivera did he know that a fire is still raging in the area of the explosion. At the moment 36 people have been hospitalized and another 11 are missing.
The explosion occurred for reasons yet to be clarified in a baker’s shop in a commercial area known as the “Mercado Viejo”. The fire caused by the explosion later spread to a hardware store and a furniture store.
