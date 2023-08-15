Home » At least ten people have died in an explosion in San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic
At least ten people have died and more than fifty have been injured in a huge explosion on Monday evening at a market in San Cristóbal, near Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic. Dominican Health Minister Daniel Rivera did he know that a fire is still raging in the area of ​​the explosion. At the moment 36 people have been hospitalized and another 11 are missing.

The explosion occurred for reasons yet to be clarified in a baker’s shop in a commercial area known as the “Mercado Viejo”. The fire caused by the explosion later spread to a hardware store and a furniture store.

