At least three people have been killed in a restaurant hit by a Russian missile in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

At least three people were killed and 40 were injured when a Russian missile hit a restaurant and shops in Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine, Ukraine’s interior ministry said. Rescue operations are still underway around the rubble of the damaged buildings to find any people left buried. Among the injured people is a child.

Kramatorsk is located in the part of Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian military, but is close to Russian-occupied areas. Among the attacks the city has suffered since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago was the one at the train station in April 2022 in which more than 50 people died.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

