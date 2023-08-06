At least three people were killed in an Israeli army operation in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank

The Israeli army on Sunday killed three Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the territory Israel has occupied since 1967 and which Palestinians claim as their own: the three Palestinians, a 26-year-old man and two others whose name is unknown age, they were in a vehicle that would have been hit with over 100 bullets, second the Palestinian news agency Quds News Network. The Israeli army claims that the three people were in the process of carrying out an attack of some kind, on which more precise information has not been given. The army also said it found an M-16 assault rifle in the vehicle.

The Israeli army operation was completed the next day an armed attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, in which a man started shooting in the city center and killed an Israeli policeman. According to the police, the man, later killed, was Palestinian and came from the Jenin refugee camp. It was in that refugee camp that the Israeli army recently carried out a major military operation that lasted 48 hours, in which 12 people were killed and hundreds were injured. Over 200 Palestinians have already been killed in the West Bank this year.

