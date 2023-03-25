Home World At least two people have died and nine are missing in an explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory
At least two people have died and nine are missing as a result of explosion in a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA. The local police chief said there were also several injured, but did not give a precise number. The explosion in the factory took place on the afternoon of Friday 24 March: it destroyed a building and damaged others nearby, partly residential. The causes are not known at the moment. The factory, RM Palmer, has been in operation since 1948, and employs over 800 people. The moment of the explosion was partially captured by a nearby weather webcam.

