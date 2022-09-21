LONDON. The mourning for the queen’s death has also shaken the fashion world in the British capital: shows postponed, performances canceled, silent catwalks for London Fashion Week. But the British Fashion Council still managed to bring the week to a close with events, shows, new fashion, new proposals and prestigious houses with many tributes to the Queen in terms of looks in the proposals. Here are ten unmissable brands, specially selected for The print.

Paul & Joe’s secret garden

The French brand Paul & Joe transports us to a Lewis Carrol-style secret garden, coloring the ballroom of the luxurious Langham Hotel with flowers and animals. Orange butterflies, rosebuds and electric blue intertwined branches decorate the huge embroidered carpet that covers the entire room. The pastel colors are a mirror of the collection that hints at the 60s: limoncello yellow, pistachio green, marshmallow pink and coral orange appear on the draped silk of long soft dresses decorated with large white daisies. And then squirrels, rabbits and glitter are lost in a colorful landscape printed on the mini dresses. On the head scarf and pink bows. Delicate blue tweed on mini and maxi suits. An ode to carefree youth, to fantasize in the company of Alice. Lindsey Wixson closes the show wearing a long white dress with an open back embroidered in lace. Founded in Paris by Sophie Mechaly, the brand initially only for men has added over time the women’s line and recently also the cosmetics part, with blushes and lipsticks decorated for spring-summer 2023 with flowers and white kittens.

Molly Goddard’s neon spring

Seymour Leisure Center, a former gym with an antique wooden floor and terraces under a huge vault of stained glass windows opens to Molly Goddard, the brand of the British designer of the same name, former Central Saint Martins, now synonymous with voluminous colored tulle. Laura Bailey, Adwoa Aboah, Edie Campbell and the Royal Ballet dancer Francesca Hayward sitting in the front row are just some of the aficionados of the brand, which has enjoyed incredible success in the past years and has been imitated by the biggest fast fashion chains. Goddard shows us spring 2023 in a succession of varied moods: we start with elegance with sculptural cream dresses, with printed denim underneath and Texan boots, the fil rouge of the collection. Then comes the doll woman, with voluminous skirts decorated with flowers and transparent polka dot tulle. Men and women then parade almost tailored suits with cozy wool hooded sweaters. It ends with a roundup of the brand’s classics: tulle, maxi volumes and fluorescent colors that light up the room with yellow, blue and red.

SS Daley’s England

The tolling of the bells accompanies candles and black suits at the opening of the SS Daley show. It is difficult to imagine a more suitable moment to stage a collection totally inspired by the British essence between the aristocrat and kitsch with lots of portrait prints of the former Prince now King Charles. Fresh from winning the prestigious LVMH Prize in June, the Liverpool-based designer reveals a look designed for the young Brits of the capital and the countryside: Queen Elizabeth-style headscarves and goggles, with printed cardigan vest and Savile Row tailoring. In the middle of the hall of the St Pancras Reinassance Hotel, a turf with stone pots and flower beds is transformed into a stage for an impromptu performance. The model-actors, some wearing bunny ears as in a Caroll fairy tale, recite romantic letters from Vita Sackville-West to Violet Trefusis, a great friend and lover of the writer. And it is precisely Vita that Steven Stokey-Daley has chosen as the title of the collection: a long love letter to his homeland, land of queens and flowers, rabbits and gardens, mourning and love.

JW Anderson’s arcade

Between Mario Kart and a pool table, Jonathan Anderson shows his woman Spring Summer 23 in the heart of Soho. The Las Vegas Arcade is the universe in which the Northern Irish designer presents his vision between the conceptual and the wearable: maxi computer keys are accessories on long dresses, a silver egg-sculpture as a mini dress, sparkling jeans and t-shirt with surf fins on the back worn by the super star Emily Ratajkowski are just some of the imaginative creations of the brand. Between the unreal and the hyper real, surrounded by luminous screens, we witness an almost dreamlike show. The t-shirts have a huge label on the front, the knitwear is literally hanging on hangers around the neck of the models. A sack mini dress has a goldfish trapped inside. And then again, on dresses and tops appear classic computer screensaver prints with palm trees and tropical beaches, to make you dream. The show ends with a black t-shirt printed on the front in memory of Queen Elizabeth II: ” Her Majesty the Queen, Thank you ”, which brings us almost back to reality after a journey into the absurd and colorful world of JW Anderson .

La Barbie 70 in Halpern

The sequins and colorful prints that decorate dream dresses for every occasion, but especially for a real party, are iconic by Halpern. And this is the mood that the American designer chooses to evoke once again for the new collection at the center of the Royal Exchange, the former London stock exchange: we are at a great party that recalls the fabulous 70s, between disco and Studio 54. Long dresses with animalier prints open the show, with super squared earrings and long skin-tight latex gloves, followed by puffed shoulders in colored tulle and velvet decorated with very fine bright stars, which transform the models into queens of the night. A braided jumpsuit in shimmering knit with Grace Jones style hood is paired with a mini dress in multicolored sequins, the symbol of the brand. Halpern also takes the opportunity to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Barbie House, her style icon and great source of inspiration: 8 final looks are dedicated to the most famous blonde doll, including tulle and brilliants from fuchsia to black, with large wigs on the models’ heads as they parade to disco music. He closes in fun and lightness, after having his first look paraded in total silence, dedicated instead to his majesty. A long blue cape with a bow on the front and a scarf on the head are a symbol of the love and gratitude towards England that Michael Halpern celebrates in this moment of mourning. Arriving from New York in 2017 to study at Central Saint Martins, he will receive English citizenship this year.

Le aviatrici di Yuhan Wang

Former Central Saint Martins, Chinese designer Yuhan Wang founded the eponymous brand in 2018, immediately distinguishing herself for the romantic and modern feminine silhouette. She debuts for the second season on the Newgen catwalk, the promising young wing of fashion sponsored by the British Fashion Council. Wang, who last season had brought a Persian cat on the catwalk, today celebrates the proud lightness of the modern woman: inspired by three great female pilots Lee Ya-Ching, Hazel Ying Lee and Amelia Earhart gazes at those figures that are often obscured from the male counterparts. Aviator hats are in fact the fil rouge of the collection, which also features military-inspired buckles and ropes. All romaticized as only she can do, from the soft colors of lilac and red, to the black in elegant embroidered gauze, to the classic very delicate floral patterns on dresses that fall light and puffed tops. An airplane-shaped mini handbag also appears as a print on a t-shirt. Beyond the Horizon, beyond the horizon, is the name and purpose of spring by Yuhan Wang: a romantic dreamer with a courageous soul.

Simone Rocha’s Romantic Warriors

“Unzipping and revealing” or opening and revealing, reads the white paper that awaits the spectators under the frescoed vault of the corridor on the first floor of the Old Bailey, the Criminal Court of the capital. Simone Rocha is known for her sibylline phrases that describe her collections almost in a poetic form. Now one of the most anticipated shows of the fashion week, Simone Rocha, brand of the Irish designer of the same name, debuted 12 years ago on the London catwalks, building an inimitable style each year that places her among the stars of international fashion. Rocha draws from the military world for Spring 23 with thick, intertwined buckles used as belts and details on dresses. But it is only an apparent hardness, in fact it is necessary to ‘open and reveal’ the collection: the military uniform above reflects the whiteness of the voluminous white layered tulle below. Flowers embroidered in red and pink on bomber jackets and dresses decorated with the brand’s classic bows, with mother-of-pearl bags and oversized backpacks. Rocha’s woman and man (new for this season) are very elegant romantic warriors on every occasion. Under the notes of an opera, the show ends with a standing ovation of endless applause.

The night at the Erdem museum

Museums are often the playground of the Anglo-Turkish designer Erdem Moralioglu, who, if in the past paraded through the rooms of the National Portrait Gallery, now moves to the British Museum. In the portico supported by the enormous Ionic columns echoes of a distant past resound, brought to light by the skilled hands of the designer. He opens a show dedicated entirely to the sovereign, under the sign of mourning, a black gauze tissue over a total black suit embroidered with floral decorations. The tissue recurs on many looks, making them even more elegant and strong: there are maxi coats with jewel details, embroidered white tulle, strong volumes for the layered skirts and soft lace that marks the silhouette. White is the protagonist, when pastel yellow and colored flowers do not fit in gritty. Recurring in the collection is the print on dresses and jackets of an old Dutch engraving from the 17th century, restored for the occasion in collaboration with the museum. Erdem ends the show with a beautiful embroidered white dress wrapped in a transparent black veil that vanishes behind the colonnade, under the melancholy notes of a choir celebrating the queen.

Anatomy according to Christopher Kane

The body, sex, nature are key themes for Christopher Kane, the Scottish designer who has now made his slogans for More Joy and Sex his own, printing them on t-shirts, hats and towels. After two years of absence from the catwalk, he returns with a collection that once again celebrates the visceral language of the body: at the Roundhouse in Camden, a circular theater with a dark atmosphere, the lights are dim but the music echoes. On the other hand, Kane’s mood is just that: mini dresses with lace appliqués enhance the female silhouette, fastened to the body by plastic bands that mimic a rib cage. Maxi prints of the anatomy of arms, hands and legs decorate dresses in blue and pink silk while the knitwear is often gray cardigan almost bon ton. An almost sci-fi recording lists the various parts of the human body in the background: a return to the scene that has not gone unnoticed.

Londoner Richard Quinn walks the day after the royal funeral and closes the fashion week with a real tribute to his majesty

Richard Quinn, a rose for Elizabeth II

Awarded by Queen Elizabeth herself in 2018 for the first edition of the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, London-based Richard Quinn walks the day after the royal funeral and closes fashion week on a high note. A real tribute show for Her Majesty at Lindley Hall behind Victoria Station, adorned on the walls by black drapery curtains that surround a huge circular sculpture with cameras and screens projecting images of flower meadows. To welcome guests on the black wooden chairs there is a red rose: the flower is in fact the key motif of the show, where it appears as a supersize accessory on hoods and dresses and is found in miniature in the brilliant decorations. Bright colors, glitter and latex typical of the brand are back for the summer, with the novelty of extra-terrestrial-style necks and necklines. But the color is overshadowed by the twenty-two opening looks of the show: very elegant black coats and dresses worn by models with veils, crowns and scarves on their heads, in honor of the queen.