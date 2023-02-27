Home World At Ruota Libera, Isabella Ferrari “meets” her boyfriend Gianni after 40 years: her unexpected reaction
‘Gianni but where were you? Where were we? We haven’t seen each other for 40 years. We haven’t seen each other since then, we’ve only heard from each other on the phone… my heart is pounding…

‘Gianni but where were you? Where were we? We haven’t seen each other for 40 years. We haven’t seen each other since then, only heard on the phone… my heart is pounding. What a surprise… I didn’t know anything!’. 40 years after the cult film, Sapore di Mare, in the studios of ‘Da noi…a freewheel’, here is the reunion of two great protagonists of the film directed by Enrico Vanzina.

Isabella Ferrari recounts the titles of the films that have seen her as a protagonist, from the beginning to today. And so, during the interview with Francesca Fialdini, the wheel suddenly opens in the center of the studio, revealing the unexpected surprise: Gianni Ansaldi, Isabella Ferrari’s ‘boyfriend’, appears. The actress in ‘Taste of the sea’ was the beautiful Selvaggia, in love with the intellectual (and a bit clumsy) Gianni (Gianni Ansaldi).

The secret of a very long relationship? The affection and respect. Affection is stronger than love.

