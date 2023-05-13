«At the age of 8, I suffered violence while camping»

Paola&Chiara they’re back and they did it in style: da San Remo at the release of the new album “Forever” (released Friday, May 12), until the afternoon lounge of Silvia Toffani. During their chat a very true, Clare Lezzi she opened up about one of the most difficult moments of her life: at the age of eight she suffered violence while camping that marked her for many years.

“I got one right away violence I’m eight years old and I suffer from panic attacks – said the singer -. Therapy has helped me a lot», confesses Chiara with her tears to the eyes.

“Why did we separate?”

Paula and Clare they split way back in 2013 and they haven’t spoken to each other for a long time. TO Silvia Toffani they told the real reason why they left.

«We wanted to produce ourselves, but we weren’t able to do everything. The Work it was a lot and we also wanted to live there vita outside of work» Confessed Paola Iezzi. The two sisters they have gone through very difficult times and have not spoken to each other for many years.

The two then found each other and don’t seem to have any intention of abandoning each other again, especially after the success obtained on the Sanremo stage where they sang “Furore”.

