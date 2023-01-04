Original title: At the beginning of the new year, shooting incidents in many places in the United States caused minor casualties

Gun violence is rampant in the United States, and children and teens are also suffering from it. On January 1, 2023, just the first day of the new year, there have been many shooting incidents causing minor casualties in many places in the United States.

At about 18:30 on January 1, Jarvis Watts, a 9-year-old child in Chicago, was shot in his home and died after being sent to the hospital. At that time, Jarvis’s home was hosting a New Year’s party, and there were many people in the house, but then gunshots rang out.

Chicago Police Officer Sean Joyce:The residence was an extended family with multiple adults and children at the time.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, where Chicago is located, said Jarvis died after being shot multiple times. Chicago police said they have spoken to everyone who was at the scene but are still unable to determine what happened. Police did not say whether Jarvis had a gun at the time of the incident, whether any other children pulled the trigger or who the gun involved belonged to.

On the same day, around 13:00 on January 1, a shooting occurred near Washington Park in Chicago, resulting in one death and three injuries. The victims were all teenagers aged 14 to 17. Earlier on the 1st, a shooting incident also occurred in Charlotte, North Carolina. A child was found dead at the scene, and related investigations are still ongoing.

More than 6,100 minors will be killed or killed by gun violence in the United States in 2022

Gun violence has become the “number one killer” of American children. According to the data of the “Gun Violence File” in the United States, in the past 2022, 6,137 minors aged 17 and under were injured or injured by gun violence, the highest record since the relevant statistics began. Among them, 1,665 minors died in various gun-related incidents, and another 4,472 minors were injured.

Families of U.S. shooting victims complain: “America’s security situation is worse than other countries”

Behind the cold numbers are fresh lives and sad families. 2022 lost in shootingParents of their children, in recent interviews, complained that the damage caused by gun violence has been difficult to heal for a long time.

On May 30, 2022, 16-year-old Andrea de los Santos was shot and killed at a party in Philadelphia. Andrea moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic with her family. Her mother once thought that her family would be safe after arriving in the United States, but the reality was not what she thought.

Carmen Estevez, mother of shooting victim Andrea:I never thought I would lose my daughter here, I used to think it was a very safe country, but obviously it’s not, it’s not safe, it’s worse than any other country in the world. Here, anyone can own a gun.

Andrea’s stepfather, John Amorim, said he didn’t want his daughter’s death to become just a statistic for Philadelphia or the country.

John Amorim, stepfather of shooting victim Andrea:It’s horrible and I think it’s inhumane. Like I said before, you don’t feel that sadness when things don’t happen to you.

Families of U.S. shooting victims complain: ‘The world is moving forward, but we are standing still’

On May 24, 2022, 19 children and two teachers, including 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, were killed in the deadliest school shooting in the United States in nearly a decade at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Lexi’s parents are still grieving the loss of their daughter.

Kimberly Rubio, mother of shooting victim Lexi Rubio:The holidays are tough and it just feels like the world is moving while we stand still.

Felix Rubio, father of shooting victim Lexi Rubio:I don’t think we’ll ever heal from this trauma, and people hope we can, but it’s hard.

Gun violence in the United States is a persistent disease. According to Vox News, the reason why the problem of gun violence in the United States is “unique and persistent” is because the concept of gun ownership is deeply rooted in American politics, culture and law. The US political process so far has proven incapable of changing this normalcy.

Kimberly Rubio, mother of shooting victim Lexie Rubio:The American people want change, and we have to make it clear to our leaders. If we can really make a difference, it’s not for us, it’s for Lexie.