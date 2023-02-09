Listen to the audio version of the article

The Financial Times named Madhumita Murgia AI editor. An ad hoc, totally new role, explain the British economic-financial newspaper, in which Murgia will direct the coverage of FT for artificial intelligence stories, dealing with the business, companies, politics and science behind AI . The journalist, who worked at the Daily Telegraph and Wired before joining the FT, will be the lead correspondent for AI, also collaborating with technology editor Murad Ahmed, and will provide expertise to other journalists, working closely with the office of San Francisco tech reporters.

The editor of the FT said: «AI is a transformative and transversal technology that requires particular attention – he told the director of the FT, Roula Khalaf – and the FT is well positioned to provide an authoritative analysis on the developments of AI and the implications for business and society” and “Madhumita is an exceptional journalist with a track record of impactful stories in the technology sector”.

For her part, Murgia said she was “very enthusiastic about taking on this role at such a fascinating moment in the development of AI and its influence on society”. “With a global mandate, I hope to shape FT reporting to provide world-leading coverage of this technology that will disrupt all of our lives,” she added.