Donetsk – The first meeting with them takes place after two days of waiting in front of a grocery store in the North of Donbass, a few kilometers from the fighting lines, where soldiers come to buy vodka and tobacco. “I’m Roman, a musician. I’ll be with you in 20 minutes ”, writes an unknown number. Roman arrives aboard an armored car, he is almost two meters tall wearing a green military uniform, above his left ear he has the batman symbol tattooed. On his chest he has attached a red patch that bears the letter W, the symbol of the group Wagner, the private Russian contractor company that fights all over the world Moscow defends its interests with arms: in Syria, Libya, Sudan, Venezuela, Mali, Central African Republic. Since February they have also returned to the Donbass (where they had already been in 2014 and 2015) to support the Russian regular army. “But we’re independent,” Roman specifies as he drives us to the front. “We are better trained and equipped. We respond to the orders of our two owners, then they are the ones who coordinate with the Kremlin ”. The holders are Evgeny Prigozhin e Dmitry Utkin. The first is nicknamed “Putin’s cook”, because he is the owner of a catering company of which the Russian president was a client. In recent years he has extended his activities to other areas, such as communication and precisely war. Utkin is a former member of the Russian secret services who under the leadership of Progozhin directs the Wagner group. “The relationship between them is like that between Putin and Russian Defense Minister Shoigu,” Roman explains. “Prigozhin he has activities in various fields and when it comes to war he delegates management to Utkin ”.

Russia, Chechens and mercenaries against the generals: the militia lords tempted by the coup by our correspondent Rosalba Castelletti

03 October 2022



With Roman we whiz across the desolate and fighting depopulated Ukrainian steppes, we pass destroyed buildings and demolished bridges until we reach the countryside between the cities of Bakhmut, Popasna e Svitlodarsk, not far from the Kharkiv region. “Here it’s just us and the Ukrainians,” he says. The Russian regular army, in fact, is not seen. In dozens and dozens of kilometers of campaigns only the Wagner Group fights, which acts as a real parallel army. “Along some fronts the enemy is advancing. On this, however, we are the ones to attack ”. In the distance we see the city of Bakhmut. “It is disputed between the Russian army and the Ukrainians and there is fighting within it. Instead, we fight in the countryside outside it ”. He talks about military operations in a calm, almost detached way. Unlike many Russian solatiums, he does not rant against the Ukrainians. He simply calls them “the enemy” who, he says, “is well trained and motivated.” This, he continues, is a particular war because “we fight against soldiers similar to us, who speak our language. It’s not like fighting in Africa or Latin America ”. Roman is 34 years old and a former member of the Russian special forces. After studying law he decided to leave the army and join the Wagner, for which he fought in Palmyra, Tripoli, Sudan and the Central African Republic. “The preparation, discipline and equipment of the musicians (as they are called among themselves) is far superior,” he says. The name of the Wagner Group derives from the nickname of Utkin who, Roman concludes, would be a fan of classical music.

Russia, Kadyrov and Prigozhin: the strange couple plotting to overthrow Shoigu by our correspondent Rosalba Castelletti

05 October 2022



The serious difficulties of the regular Moscow army on many fronts in Ukraine prompted the Kremlin to demand greater involvement of the Wagner Group. On the battlefields, the Russians are fighting with old Soviet weapons and suffering from a shortage of men, which forced Putin to call for partial mobilization throughout the country, with significant consequences for his internal consensus. The Wagner Group, which is increasing its strategic importance, was called into question to tackle these weaknesses. For tens and tens of kilometers only they meet. At checkpoints, in the trenches, on the tanks that advance through the muddy roads, in the underground tunnels in which they live. Russia has contracted out an entire part of the Donbass to the “musicians”.

The “Game of Thrones” of Russian power, from plots against Shoigu to Putin’s succession by our correspondent Rosalba Castelletti

06 October 2022



The tanks parked in the meadows shoot loudly towards the Ukrainian positions, missiles rain over our heads, leaving trails in the clear sky. Uniformed soldiers suddenly emerge from the green meadows apparently uninhabited and shoot towards the Ukrainian positions with bazookas. After the thunderous explosion they return to take refuge in the hidden trenches so as not to be hit by the response fire. From time to time you pass large holes where the corpses of dead soldiers lie.

Prigozhin and Kadyrov: from plots to fake news, the masters of the militias to the takeover of the Kremlin by our correspondent Rosalba Castelletti

09 October 2022



The countryside around Bakhmut is paved with underground tunnels, vast dark and humid labyrinths dug in recent years by the Ukrainian army as it awaited the Russian invasion. Now the soldiers of the Wagner Group live there. The difference between them and the Russian army is obvious. They are all quite young, generally between the ages of 20 and 40. Some speak foreign languages, although not always fluently that they have learned in the countries where they have fought in the past years: English, Arabic, Spanish, French. Some have attached patches on their uniforms: “soldier of fortune” says one; “Nothing personal, I do it for money” another. They are all Russians and almost all former members of the regular army. Young men who chose to get paid to wage war full time. And that they control a whole piece of Ukraine today.