At the Lgbt+ festival in Kiev I felt optimistic: for once war pushes towards rights

Snippets of daily life and rainbow twists in and around the Kyiv LGBT Film Festival (which is called SunnyBunny for a kind of game chosen years ago, but also more simply Kyiv Queer Film Festival). There is still – understandably – no significant local film production, updated to the new situation created by Russian invasion of 24 February. But some interesting shorts were presented, shot a few months ago.

In the documentary, a soldier (transgender, FtM) tells why he wanted to enlist – he wasn’t required to enlist – and his astonishment when a tattooed fellow soldier told him: “You know, I’m one of those who damaged your headquarters Kharkiv Pride. I am very sorry. Now that I know you even more. I would never do it again.” A gay guy they didn’t want in the army at the front because too effeminate, they instead took him into the so-called Territorial Defense Troops. “You meet up with people you would never have gone out to have a drink with and maybe, when it’s all over, we’ll go back to opposite sides, or we’ll go out for a drink together, who knows”.

In another short, two women in their thirties meet on the train, they look at each other, they want to talk and get to know each other. They talk about Kharkiv, Kiev, their beloved cities. One has recently returned from Berlin: “but how could I stay there if my mind and my heart were always here”. They say simple and profound things at the same time. “It is as if a person who is very dear to you is very ill, you want to be close to her even when you can’t do anything“. Better Kharkiv or Kiev? “Come down to Kiev with me, let’s be together at least one day”. They walk, smile at each other, kiss each other in the park. In the evening there is an air raid alarm and a blackout, they enter the door and go to the basement with the light of their cell phones. It doesn’t last long, they go back. Another dialogue: “When all this ends we will suffer for a long time to come”. “Hmm, I say no, life will be stronger“.

I collect comments on the release of this short, which is entitled Before curfew. “It sounds like our everyday talk,” the kids say. They watched films from various countries, either in English with Ukrainian subtitles or with English-Ukrainian double subtitles. There were not many participants but the atmosphere was very good. At one point I saw two old ladies in the hall, and they didn’t look like intellectuals. No illusions: “We went in to shelter from the storm, we didn’t know about this festival. However, for us there are no problems. If they are calm, young people should choose their life”.

In the park near the cinema, late in the evening, when the screenings are over and the midnight curfew is approaching, a group of young people are drinking beer. They are not LGBT, nor have they entered the Festival but they talk about it with ease and a pinch of local pride (Podil historic and ‘advanced’ district of Kyev). “How good, a gentleman your age who crosses half of Europe to support the LGBT festival – a 25-year-old who will stay out until midnight tells me – I live back there anyway”.

Returning to the young LGBT people I interviewed at the Festival, they are all optimists. Things are changing. They think the civil unions law will pass. “Of course, I live in a ‘bubble’ in the capital – concedes Eugene – if I were in a village I would live it differently. But for all young Ukrainian LGBTs the question has arisen: stay and fight, fight Russia and homophobia, which are a bit the same thing, or flee to another country. And as you can see, we are here.”

As I already wrote, it was the Russian invasion that created the conditions and the need for a kind of rainbow breakthrough in Ukraine. Everyone shares this analysis. “The attitude of the average public opinion has changed. The more homophobic Russia is, the less we have to be. The LGBT military have made themselves heard: you need us too and we need to feel accepted and that our partners are recognized. Starting from the risks of the soldier, who can be seriously injured, or die, and his partner is currently not foreseen ”.

It is perhaps the first time in LGBT history, from Stonewall onwards, that something like this has happened, namely that it is a war to push towards rights and social acceptance. However, as always, there is a need for support, pressure, coming out. The approval of the law on civil unions in Ukraine, in a region of the world experiencing such an inauspicious moment, would have great significance. In some moments and places of the European prides, there has been discussion of how much weight to give to Ukrainian flags. But it’s even more time to “send weapons”, in this case virtual, to the cause of civil rights, it’s time to go to Kiev with the rainbow flag. Not to provoke, as it would have been until a few years ago, but to support.

