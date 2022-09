BEIJING – “This is not the time to go to war. And I already told you about it on the phone.” At the summit of Samarkand it is the day of Narendra Modi. And for Vladimir Putin it’s another bad day. After the face to face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping who did not go as he hoped, the head of the Kremlin had to reassure another friend, the Indian prime minister: “I am aware of your concerns about Ukraine”.