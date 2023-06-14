at the Teatro Politeama a journey through the sounds of the Mediterranean

by palermotoday.it – ​​3 minutes ago

The charity show will be held on Saturday 17 June at 8 pm at the Teatro Politeama in Palermo, organized by the Follow the Sun Odv association, chaired by Luciana Ardizzone, with the collaboration of the Amici della Musica. The association invites…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Dance, music and solidarity: a journey through the sounds of the Mediterranean at the Teatro Politeama appeared 3 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».