by palermolive.it – ​​8 hours ago

“Reading Epruno” is back on Sunday 26 March at 18:00 with a new appointment entitled “La massa”. The review, multi-voiced reading with images and musical content, takes place in the spaces of the Villa Filippina Park, in the square…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «At Villa Filippina, the second appointment of “Leggendo Epruno” appeared 8 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».