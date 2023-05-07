At Westminster I saw the new in this ancient rite

For a moment I thought: I’m missing out. The sky was still clear when at 7.30 in the morning I set off on foot towards Westminster. A walk gradually made more difficult by the controls until, under Big Ben, I had a bad time: a tough policeman didn’t want to let me in. I risked getting lost the Coronation. At 8.30 there I was: yellow pass equals central aisle, the best seats. I lost the first three rows but got a place in the fourth. Then, it all started.



Ethical choices and the multicultural public

I met the king in 2018 when he was still Prince of Wales, and today I’m here witnessing a piece of history. His coronation is the first of a modern era, where the monarchy is confronted with new parameters: openness, inclusiveness, speed, sustainability. He wants a kingdom in harmony with his convictions and with the changing world: multicultural and attentive to diversity. The atmosphere is solemn, the rituals perfect, everything is synchronized, elegant with an ancient and at the same time simple, fluid gesture. I understand he is behind the direction, the man I know is so scrupulous. Everything reflects this, from the ethical choice of using a sacred oil from Jerusalem, produced without animal fats, to the invitation on recycled paper. I observed it during the ritual: the king in that serious expression he assumes when he is concentrated. Camilla was comfortable with him, Kate beautiful. I saw Harry go by alone, sitting further back than his brother William who kissed the king during the ritual: was it expected? I found it very human. Other presences strike me more than the royals: the public is multicultural, the king’s desire to have representatives of other religions is an important choice.



How my relationship with Carlo was born

I saw him excited as he received the scepter from Baroness Floella Benjamin and in the meantime I said to myself: what am I doing here? Above all, with a half morning suit that my friend Brunello Cucinelli had me make, making me feel like a king too. I also wondered why an entrepreneur without titles like me ended up between kings and queens, stealing the invitation from one of the nobles who complained every day in the English tabloids that they hadn’t received it. The answer lies in the relationship that was created with Carlo from the first day we decided to work together. I was managing director of Yoox Net-a-porter when we created The Modern Artisan, a line to give new impetus to young artisans by equipping them with tools such as artificial intelligence. Then he asked me to join the board of directors of his Highgrove residence, a place with gardens and kitchen gardens that produce organic food. We walked there together, he called each tree by his name. Then I became a board member of the Prince’s Foundation and at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in 2020, when Carlo announced the Sustainable Markets Initiative to involve the private sector in environmental sustainability projects, he asked me to lead the fashion task force.



It was as complex as putting together a team for the championship: we brought together 15 CEOs of major brands, from Armani to Cucinelli, from Chloe of the Richemont group to Stella McCartney of LVMH, to other brands close to the Crown such as Burberry, to online retailers or offline such as Zalando, The Dubai Mall and Selfridges and to American start-ups. It’s a diverse group because I think diversity can help you learn faster. With them I launched two major themes: the digital passport and regenerative fashion. I had experienced the first with the project “The Modern Artisan”; from research, consumers said they wanted to buy sustainable but didn’t know how to do it. I thought we had to give them a tool so that they no longer have this alibi. The digital passport works in a simple way, with basic tools such as a QR or more complete ones such as the blockchain, and reveals the entire journey of a garment, from A to Z: where does it come from? How it’s done? How do you recycle? How is it repaired? For true circular fashion, in antithesis to linear fashion or worse still “disposable”.

A pioneer of sustainability

With this innovation of mine, together with the managing directors who are members of the Task Force, I am once again revolutionizing the world of fashion and the King, a true pioneer of sustainability, has embraced the project because one of the things he cares most about is the longevity of a garment. In short, look at him, we all know that he has been wearing the same coat for 40 years and the same shoes for 20. His motto is “Buy better, buy less”, the fulcrum of every theory on sustainability and the opposite of fast fashion, which leads – according to the data – in 40 percent of cases not to wear the purchased items even once. The passport is already a concrete commitment, gradually the members of the Task Force are implementing it and in the space of 12 or 18 months all the others will also join, even anticipating the European Commission, which in March 2022 imposed it within a luster to all textile brands.

A man of doing

Then we come to regenerative fashion. What does it mean? It means moving upstream of the supply chain, to adopt innovative processes and methods such as new cultivation techniques, new irrigation tools, and applying biodiversity principles for the recovery of land depleted by intensive farming and chemical fertilisers. It means going where the fashion process is born to produce organic materials, guaranteeing decent and fairly paid work for local populations. A bit like Brunello (Cucinelli) did with his project in the Himalayas to restore degraded landscapes and recover the artisan skills of the communities. And this initiative too, like the digital passport, is concrete: “We have the first 5 kilos of cashmere!” Brunello told me just a short while ago. With over a million trees planted and thousands of nomadic people guaranteed jobs. Well, these are initiatives that can change the way things are done. I think the king likes me because he sees me a bit as his “man of doing”. A King is expected to be a man of great learning, which he certainly is. But he is also someone who loves to build concretely. I am a technology entrepreneur (and a pioneer of sustainable fashion, they say), my contribution is to apply innovation to sustainability to accelerate a company’s path towards a green future. As I did in ’99 with Yoox and then with Net-a-porter. The difference is that I no longer work for my company; the king gave me a higher purpose. A pro bono commitment that I want to think of as a contribution to the good of the planet and to my daughter’s future.

My present for Carlo

Carlo’s smile during the Coronation came with the gospel choir, it moved me. It was raining on my way out, so Edward Enninful gave me a lift and there with him, in the car, I decided that my gift for Carlo and Camilla was right: a register that collects the seeds of Italian vegetables, from the Roman artichoke to the Tropea onion. Many ask me who will be king, Charles III. When he invited all the leaders to Buckingham Palace before Cop 27, I got an idea: he spoke about environmentalism for the first time in 1970, when I was one year old, and if one takes a cause to heart for 53 years, he doesn’t easily put it in the drawer. He is moved by great passion, he will continue to deal with the environment in a way that is appropriate to his role. Charles is a revolutionary king because even for his coronation he decided to put meritocracy before aristocracy: what you do is more important than who you are, action wins over BLA bla.

The author is a tech entrepreneur and pioneer of sustainable fashion. He is a member of Gedi’s Board of Directors