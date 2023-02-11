In the derby of the 22nd round of Serie A, the team from Bergamo won the entire trophy away from their direct rival in the fight for a place that leads to the Champions League.

The big battle for places leading to the Champions League is being fought in Italy’s Serie A

Juventus was penalized by deducting 15 points, after which the “old lady” lost the chance to find herself in a position that guarantees an appearance on the international stage, but that’s why there was a big fuss at the top of the table and it will be extremely interesting to see off the end of the season in the Apennines, considering that a large number of clubs are targeting Europe.

Earlier today, Roma missed the opportunity to “cement” the third position with an away triumph against Leće, Jose Mourinho’s team won only a point, which took advantage of Atalanta and by winning the derby against Lazio came to share this position with the “wolf” and Milan.

In the 22nd round derby, the team from Bergamo played much better than Lazio, so Sergej Milinković-Savić and company had no chance against the “goddess”.

Davide Zapakosta he gave the visitors the lead in the first half, only to eliminate all doubts about the winner in the middle of the second half Razmus Hojlund.

interestingly, Zapacosta’s goal was the 101st goal scored by Atalanta defenders in the Gian Piero Gasperini era (from the 2016/17 season to the present day), and according to this parameter, the team from Bergamo is convincingly the first in the so-called Five leagues.

Atalanta, Roma and Milan now have 41 points each, two more were collected by Inter, while Napoli is still convincingly first with 56 points and it seems that Luciano Spalletti’s company is unstoppable in their quest for the “skudeto”.

SERIES A – ROUND 22:

Empoli – Spice 2:2 (0:2)

/Kambjagi 71, Vinjato 90+4 – Verde 25 pen, 31/

Lentils – Roma 1:1 (1:1)

/Ibanjez 7 ag – Dibala 17 pen/

Lazio – Atalanta 0:2 (0:1)

/Zapakosta 23, Hojlund 65/

Played on Friday:

Milan – Turin 1:0 (0:0)

/Acorn 61/

On Sunday:

Udinese – Sassuolo (12.30)

Bologna – Monza (15.00)

Juventus – Fiorentina (18.00)

Napoli – Cremonese (20.45)

On Monday:

Verona – Salernitana (6.00 pm)

Sampdoria – Inter (20.45)