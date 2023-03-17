On Friday night, Atalanta broke the black streak in the Italian championship, but it was much more difficult than expected to reach the points against Empoli.

Source: MICHELE MARAVIGLIA/ANSA

It was the epilogue of the match of the 27th round of Serie A in Bergamo, where, after four matches without a win, Atalanta finally ended the black streak.

ATALANTA – EMPOLI 2:1 (0:1)

The visitors took the lead in the first half with a goal by Nigerian Tyrone Ebuehi, and then Gian Piero Gasperni’s team turned around and reached their 13th victory.

First, the Dutchman Marten de Ron hit the net in the 58th minute to equalize, and at the very end of the match, the Dane Rasmus Hejlund secured three valuable points for the team from Bergamo in the race for European competitions.

It was his seventh goal of the season.

In the first game of this round, Sassuolo reached a narrow victory over Spezia, and the only goal was scored by Domenico Berardi from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.

(mondo.ba)