Udinese keep working in view of tomorrow afternoon’s match against Giampiero Gasperini’s Goddess. This afternoon is a very important eve, given that there will be an opportunity to hear both coaches talk, but above all to start getting an idea of ​​the formation that will take to the field tomorrow afternoon. Surely it is not easy to make a prediction especially when it comes to Atalanta, given that the Gasp is keen to keep everything confidential until the official formations are released. Sottil, on the other hand, seems to have quite controlled choices and it is difficult to expect big surprises. Let’s not waste any more time and go see the probables formations.

These are what appear to be the possible decisive choices of the two teams under observation. Let’s not forget, however, that everything could change since both sides are still there several ballots in force. The bianconeri, as previously mentioned, have choices that are almost forced but at the same time there is still great indecision for the coach and we are talking about the second striker. Beto has a guaranteed starting position, but we can’t say the same thing for Success, given that the duel with Thauvin seems to last until the last second. At the same time the doubts in the Dea house are really many. Apart from the midfielder and the goalkeeper, the whole formation could also change. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. Il punto su Gerard Deulofeu <<