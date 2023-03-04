Home World Atalanta-Udinese | Koopmeiners injury: how long will he be out
Atalanta-Udinese | Koopmeiners injury: how long will he be out

Atalanta-Udinese | Koopmeiners injury: how long will he be out

The Dea Bergamo midfielder was injured in the first half and was forced to play. Diagnosis already arrived: what we know

Bad news for Gasperini and the fantasy coaches. The Atalanta midfielder left the pitch during the first half. As reported by Daznafter a quick initial diagnosis, Buyers presented a left hamstring muscle tenderness, probable stretching. In short, the risk that he finished the season prematurely is more than probable. Pending the outcome of the instrumental tests in the next few days, we wish Koopmeiners a speedy recovery.

March 4, 2023 (change March 4, 2023 | 18:56)

