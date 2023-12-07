Home » ATARI 50: THE ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION
World

ATARI 50: THE ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION

by admin
ATARI 50: THE ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION

Retro-gaming lovers get ready! Atari and the development team Digital Eclipse announce that a new free update for the acclaimed interactive anthology collection is available today: Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. The Christmas update adds 12 new titles to the collection, from officially released classics to fan-made homebrews to never-before-seen Atari prototypes!

The list of titles included in the Christmas update includes fan-favorite classics such as Maze Craze, MotoRode e Super Footballin addition to prototypes like Aquaventure e Save Mary. Further free expansions will arrive in the future, with other titles, detailed interviews and some gems such as behind the scenes that retrace the golden era of gaming.

Below is the list of titles included in this update:

Adventure II (homebrew) 2600
Bowling 2600
Double Dunk 2600
Maze Craze 2600
Miniature Golf 2600
MotoRodeo 2600
Aquaventure (prototype) 2600
Save Mary (prototype) 2600
Super Football 2600
Return to Haunted House (homebrew) 2600
Circus Atari 2600
Warbirds Lynx

Since its launch, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration has established itself as a new standard for video game compilations, exploring Atari’s rich heritage and showcasing the company’s history through dynamic player interaction. Built by the talented team at Digital Eclipse, the Atari 50 seamlessly emulates eight Atari consoles in one package. Spanning five decades, the collection features a rich library of published titles, developer interviews, never-before-seen reimaginings, and hidden gems that vividly breaking latest news the evolution of gaming. With the promise of future expansions, Atari shows its dedication to preserving the integrity of retro gaming’s history.

See also  Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira and “Polaco” | public ministry

The Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection Holiday Update is now available for free. The base game is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One e Series X|S, PlayStation 4|5Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store at the price of €39.99.

To stay up to date on Atari and retro-pop culture, follow the accounts on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTubejoin the community on Discordand iscriviti all’Atari Club: www.atari.club

You may also like

news, hostage release and more

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

“All by Myself” singer Eric Carmen dies

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Innovation Roadshow 2024, the national innovation tour

Dengue, over one and a half million cases...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Jorge Jesus’ team beats Al-Ittihad and breaks record...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy