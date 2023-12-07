Retro-gaming lovers get ready! Atari and the development team Digital Eclipse announce that a new free update for the acclaimed interactive anthology collection is available today: Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. The Christmas update adds 12 new titles to the collection, from officially released classics to fan-made homebrews to never-before-seen Atari prototypes!

The list of titles included in the Christmas update includes fan-favorite classics such as Maze Craze, MotoRode e Super Footballin addition to prototypes like Aquaventure e Save Mary. Further free expansions will arrive in the future, with other titles, detailed interviews and some gems such as behind the scenes that retrace the golden era of gaming.

Below is the list of titles included in this update:

Adventure II (homebrew) 2600

Bowling 2600

Double Dunk 2600

Maze Craze 2600

Miniature Golf 2600

MotoRodeo 2600

Aquaventure (prototype) 2600

Save Mary (prototype) 2600

Super Football 2600

Return to Haunted House (homebrew) 2600

Circus Atari 2600

Warbirds Lynx

Since its launch, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration has established itself as a new standard for video game compilations, exploring Atari’s rich heritage and showcasing the company’s history through dynamic player interaction. Built by the talented team at Digital Eclipse, the Atari 50 seamlessly emulates eight Atari consoles in one package. Spanning five decades, the collection features a rich library of published titles, developer interviews, never-before-seen reimaginings, and hidden gems that vividly breaking latest news the evolution of gaming. With the promise of future expansions, Atari shows its dedication to preserving the integrity of retro gaming’s history.

The Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection Holiday Update is now available for free. The base game is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One e Series X|S, PlayStation 4|5Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store at the price of €39.99.

To stay up to date on Atari and retro-pop culture, follow the accounts on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTubejoin the community on Discordand iscriviti all’Atari Club: www.atari.club

