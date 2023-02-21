The tapestry production facility “Atelje 61” concludes the previous year as very successful and with a new space of even 1,000 m2 in the Creative District, announces new activities and projects.

Source: Only Novi Sad

The previous year was marked by the project “Heroines”, a colony of tapestry artists, then an unusual multimedia project where two arts, comics and tapestry, came together, “Heroes of everyday life”, which was followed by a large exhibition in the Creative District.

Also, a large number of visitors from all continents and their admiration for what exists in our city and proudly forms the foundation of tapestry art, and the fact that this institution for making tapestries for the national collection of Serbia inherited ten new works.

In an informal atmosphere with A61 director Zoran Bulatović and PR Teodoro Ž. Janković, in addition to the summary of the success of the previous year, there was a discussion about numerous programs and activities with which “Atelje 61” continues its 62nd year of existence, and what comes to the fore is certainly the new space.

– We received huge investment expansions of 200 square meters in the central part of “Atelier 61” on the Petrovaradin fortress and 1,000 square meters in today’s Creative District, which I think are really huge steps forward compared to what happened in “Atelier 61” in the last ten, twenty years – said Teodora Ž. Jankovic.

This season, “Atelje 61” begins with the “Weaving School”, which has existed for two and a half decades, but this time in a new space.

– We invite all our fellow citizens to join us in the new space of the Creative District, on February 27 from 12 to 6 p.m., where we will open the famous “Weaving School Atelier 61” – said Teodora Ž. Jankovic.

Continuing to nurture international connections, A61 will have exhibitions around the region and, as announced, in April or May, they will officially open another exhibition facility with the “Greats of Atelier 61” exhibition.

– There will be signatures like Voj Stanić, Ed Murtić, Jagoda Buić, Sava Šumanović and others. The pleiad of our history of modernism, which was also expressed in tapestry art and which we inherit both for this city and country, it seems to me also for the whole world, since there are few of us like this in this field of creative activity – concluded the public relations specialist. Atelier 61″ Teodora Ž. Jankovic.