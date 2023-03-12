Home World Athenians on the streets because of the train accident | Info
Athenians on the streets because of the train accident

Athenians on the streets because of the train accident | Info

Thousands of demonstrators turned out for fresh protests in Greece today over the country’s deadliest train crash ever, increasing pressure on the government over the tragedy.

Izvor: YANNIS KOLESIDIS/ANA-MPA

Demonstrators flooded Syntagma Square in front of the parliament in Athens, waving banners that read “We will not forget, we will not forgive” and “We will become the voice of all the dead.”

Fifty-seven people, many of them students, were killed when a passenger and freight train collided head-on in central Greece on February 28.

Four rail officials have been indicted, but public anger has focused on long-standing mismanagement of the rail network, and the country has been rocked by a series of sometimes violent mass protests.

Today, around 5,000 protesters gathered in front of the parliament in Athens, while a similar number took to the streets of Thessaloniki, police said, AFP reported.

“We are getting desperate. You don’t know what to say, what to do – all you can do is join the protest,” said demonstration participant Alexandros /26/.

The rallies followed calls to citizens from various organizations, from trade unions to political groups, to take to the streets.

(Srna)

