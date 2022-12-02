Listen to the audio version of the article

Tension does not subside after the attack that took place in the night between Thursday and Friday in Athens against the First Counselor of the Italian Embassy in Greece, Susanna Schlein. Right from the start, the Farnesina, in confirming the news, condemned the serious criminal act committed in Athens with the utmost firmness.

Tajani: «Schlein is miraculously saved»

Susanna Schlein “is saved by a miracle because luckily the Molotov cocktail placed under the car near the gas plant which is under her family’s bedroom did not explode”, said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the Med Dialogues , commenting on the Athens bombing. “Probably – he added – it is an attack of anarchist origin like there have been others”.

Vigilance at Italian diplomatic offices has been strengthened

On the investigation front, the Greek authorities are working hard to bring the perpetrators of the arson attack to justice as soon as possible: it is learned that enhanced vigilance was immediately ordered at the offices of the Italian diplomatic authorities.

This was announced by the Greek Minister for Citizens’ Security, Panagiotis Theodorikakos, who this morning had an interview with the Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.