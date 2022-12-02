ATHENS – The Farnesina condemns the attack that took place ad Athens against the first adviser of the Italian embassy Susanna Schlein and his family. During the night, unknown persons set fire to councilor Schlein’s car, which was completely destroyed after the explosion that followed the fire.

Awakened by some barrels in rapid succession, Schlein – sister of the exponent of the Pd Elly Schlein – immediately noticed the attempt to set fire to a second car of her property, near which a Molotov cocktail was found with the fuse semi-consumed. The Greek police are carrying out the necessary scientific and investigative findings.

“I phoned Susanna Schlein to express my solidarity,” the foreign minister wrote on Twitter Antonio Tajani. “Today I will be in Athens to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. I will visit the Italian Embassy,” she added.