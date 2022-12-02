Home World Athens, attack on the first adviser of the Italian embassy Susanna Schlein. The condemnation of the Farnesina
World

Athens, attack on the first adviser of the Italian embassy Susanna Schlein. The condemnation of the Farnesina

by admin
Athens, attack on the first adviser of the Italian embassy Susanna Schlein. The condemnation of the Farnesina

ATHENS – The Farnesina condemns the attack that took place ad Athens against the first adviser of the Italian embassy Susanna Schlein and his family. During the night, unknown persons set fire to councilor Schlein’s car, which was completely destroyed after the explosion that followed the fire.

Awakened by some barrels in rapid succession, Schlein – sister of the exponent of the Pd Elly Schlein – immediately noticed the attempt to set fire to a second car of her property, near which a Molotov cocktail was found with the fuse semi-consumed. The Greek police are carrying out the necessary scientific and investigative findings.

“I phoned Susanna Schlein to express my solidarity,” the foreign minister wrote on Twitter Antonio Tajani. “Today I will be in Athens to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. I will visit the Italian Embassy,” she added.

See also  Is Putin preparing a nuclear attack? The hypotheses: a test at sea or the use of atomic tactics in Ukraine

You may also like

Attack on Susanna Schlein, first councilor of the...

Evening News Financial Briefing: Fed ready to slow...

Portugal, a pilot project to distribute free sanitary...

Ukraine latest news. Biden, I’m ready to talk...

Modernization in which material civilization and spiritual civilization...

Grossi (IAEA): “Nuclear, the solution to secure Zaporizhzhia...

Powell’s remarks tend to be dovish, international gold...

Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West’s Twitter Account For...

Former U.S. President Clinton infected with the new...

The temperature in the southern region will gradually...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy