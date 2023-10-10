Athens I love you – From Mauritius…

Dating back to ancient times, Greece is one of the oldest civilizations in the world. With remains sticking throughIt is For centuries, Athens has been among the leading European tourist capitals. Follow me to discover the Greek capital!

Beautiful street in Plaka in the heart of Athens. CR.

Who has never dreamed of visiting Athens? The picturesque Greek capital attracts thousands of visitors every year. Discovering Athens is for me like living a waking dream. Here, in 6 points, is what I remember!

1. Excellent transportation network

Whether by bus, metro or tram, Athens has an excellent public transport network! Athens Eleftherios Venizelos Airport (named after the Greek Prime Minister from 1910 to 1915) is very well served. Metro line 3 takes you quickly from the airport to the city center of the capital. The Athens metro is very beautiful, clean and modern… with escalators going up and down at almost every station! It may be a detail, but for me it means a lot, especially compared to the Paris metro where there are often neither escalators nor elevators. Moreover, even if there are some, they are broken half the time!

Another positive point of Athenian transport: the cost. The price of bus or metro tickets is very affordable, and significantly lower than those of other European capitals. All major sites are easily accessible by public transportation.

The Athens metro is very beautiful, clean and modern! CR

2. The Acropolis

One of the most visited sites on the planet is Athens. This is the Acropolis! From its height of 156 meters, the Acropolis has overlooked the Greek capital for nearly 4,000 years. Contrary to what one might think, the Acropolis is not just the set of impressive colonnades found at the entrance. Besides the Acropolis itself, the Parthenon, the Temple of Dionysus and the Temple of Athena Nike are other wonders that are also on site.

The Acropolis has overlooked Athens for almost 4,000 years! CR

Visiting the Acropolis was an exciting adventure! First there was all the excitement and impatience to discover this exceptional site. Then, once there, the amazement was total! The immense marble colonnades, the Parthenon, the statues and above all the breathtaking view of Athens… everything contributes to making this site a magical place, of exceptional historical richness, over which time has no influence. And it is precisely this link with these impressive vestiges that have come down to us from Antiquity that deeply moved me!

3. The very first Olympic stadium

Besides the Acropolis, the very first Olympic stadium is another vestige that comes straight from Antiquity. This is precisely the Panathenaic Stadium, in other words the Stadium of all Athenians. This infrastructure was built between 330 and 329 BC. The Greeks used it for the first time during the great Panathenaia (festivities and sporting competitions held every four years for the inhabitants of the city). It was therefore in a way the ancestor of the Olympic Games!

The famous stands of the Panathenaic Stadium! CR

Impossible to remain unmoved by the Panathenaic Stadium which is made of 29.40m3 of… marble! The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 spectators. The long track, and the imposing stands let us imagine what the first Olympic Games of the modern era which were organized there in 1896.

You guessed it, Athens is a very touristy and photogenic city! It is full of marble, ancient remains and picturesque neighborhoods. Indeed, there are magnificent buildings there, with beautiful facades, small streets as winding as they are full of flowers and with a unique charm, and above all a multitude of…cats!

Among the Athenian districts that are most visited by tourists are those of Syntagma, Plaka and Monastiraki. With its square, its buildings and its yellow taxis, Syntagma reminded me a lot of Union Square or Bryant Park in New York. Plaka and Monastiraki have, for their part, an authentically Greek charm. Plus, this is the place to go if you want to buy some small gifts for your loved ones.

Welcome to Monastiraki! CR

5. Memories of Athens

Among my main memories of Athens are donkeys, the Greek eye and objects shaped… phallic! According to ancient tradition, the Greek eye is a lucky charm that protects us against the evil eye. It is found everywhere, in jewelry, magnets, on bags, clothing, etc. Donkeys, for their part, were traditionally used in Greece for the transport of men, loads and goods. The country is particularly mountainous, with steep slopes.

Donkeys, one of the symbols of Athens and Greece. CR

However, the most original souvenir for me remains the phallic-shaped bottle openers and key rings! We find it everywhere in abundance!! After inquiring, I discovered that these famous colorful objects pay homage to Dyonysus, the Greek god of fertility!

Phallic shaped bottle openers, with the Greek eye! CR

6. LAnnunciation Cathedral

The Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens. CR

The Orthodox Cathedral of Athens is located not far from Monastiraki. It is called the Cathedral of the Annunciation. The interior of the cathedral is truly magnificent. Indeed, the icons, the numerous gilding, the large candlesticks and the woodwork create a serene atmosphere, conducive to meditation. On the one hand the fervor and piety with which believers of all ages light their candles impressed me. On the other hand, the presence of numerous censers which adorn the ceiling of the cathedral intrigued me greatly. Unfortunately, I was unable to find the meaning of their presence in such large numbers.

And that’s a very good reason to return to Athens! 😊

