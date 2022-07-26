Three people were arrested after the death of Jack Fenton, a 21-year-old British man killed by the blade of a helicopter from which he had landed in Athens, coming from Mykonos.

The Guardian reports this, citing the Greek authorities, who claimed the arrest of the helicopter pilot and two ground engineers after the accident.

“Our investigation focused on possible negligence,” said a police source, according to whom the questions center “as to why the blades weren’t stationary when passengers were allowed to disembark.”

The victim was killed instantly and had to return to Britain on a private jet after vacationing with her parents on the island of Mykonos. Greek media said Oxford University student Brookes was shot while attempting to take a selfie after the Bell 407 helicopter landed at the heliport near Spata.

The boy’s parents, aboard a second helicopter, were reportedly unaware of the tragedy when their own pilot was alerted and they were diverted to Athens International Airport.

According to the media, the pilot could be accused of manslaughter, but the company to which the helicopter belongs, Superior Air, has alleged that the safety protocols have been respected.